Arkansas State University -Beebe hosted its annual Vanguard Awards banquet recently honoring outstanding students, faculty and staff.

Each year, student awards are presented for leadership and outstanding achievement, with the most prestigious of these being the annual Citizenship Award. In addition to students, one faculty and one staff member were also recognized with distinguished awards for contribution to service to the student experience.

