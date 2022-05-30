ASU-Beebe recognizes employees

Arkansas State University-Beebe celebrated employees during its annual Employee Appreciation event at the Beebe campus May 4.
A group of 32 faculty and staff members were recognized for years of service to ASU-Beebe campuses located at Beebe, Heber Springs, Searcy and the Little Rock Air Force Base. Employees were presented certificates and pins for their years of service.
Presented in five-year service increments, the highest honor was given to Rena‘ Kelley for 35 years of service.
Those honored for 25 years of service were Rosemary Frame and Troy Reed.
Those honored for 20 years of service were Pat Brackett, Sharon Scudder and Jerry Sites.
Those honored for 15 years of service were Melissa Ahearn, Pam Burke, April Frost, Ticu Gamalie, Larry Haskins, Erica Killion, Daphnie Lane, Tonya Luten, Dawn Phillips, Tracy Smith and Leslie Thurman.
Those honored for 10 years of service were Jesse Arnold, Thomas Fernandez and Jake Marquess.
Those honored for five years of service were Justin Allen, Joshua Bell, Tyler Bittle, Jason Goodner, Rose Mary Jackson, Tabatha Jones, Suzanne Nesmith, Regina Ramey, Kenneth Ray, Tiffany Smith, Frank Taylor and Victoria Ware.
In addition, faculty and staff members who recently retired were recognized. Those honored were Lisa Bryant, assistant professor of biology, 18 years of service; Mary Comstock, English instructor, 16 years of service; Joyce Harter, administrative specialist Student Support Services, 15 years of service; Larry Haskins, skilled tradesman-HVAC, 16 years of service; and JoAnn Haustein, mathematics instructor, six years of service.
Also, previous retirees in attendance were recognized as follows: Addie Banks, administrative specialist, 30 years of service; Garvase Brown, Jr., maintenance supervisor, 18 years of service; Susan Collie, associate vice chancellor for Human Resources, 10 years of service; Robin Hayes, director of admissions, 20 years of service; and Dr. Qifang He, associate professor of physical science, 25 years of service. Other retirees recognized were: Sharon Been, controller, 37 years of service; Brenda Cornett, administrative specialist for Regional Career Center, 23 years of service; Delana Mote, financial aid analyst, 30 years of service; and James Stevens, Regional Career Center auto body instructor,12 years of service.
Additionally, ASU-Beebe Outstanding Faculty and Outstanding Staff for the 2022 Arkansas Community Colleges Conference were announced. Danny Brock, assistant professor of mathematics, received the nomination for the Outstanding Faculty award and Catherine Burton, director of Advising/Learning Center, received the nomination for the Outstanding Staff award. Also, last year’s Outstanding Faculty recipient, Ryan Gibbons, and Outstanding Staff recipient, Kim Gullahorn, received the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development Excellence Awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.