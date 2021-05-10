ASU-Beebe recognizes employees for service, retirement

Arkansas State University-Beebe recognized employees with an Employee Appreciation event in a social distanced gathering at the Beebe campus Wednesday.
The theme of this year’s event was Vanguard Heroes.
“We wanted to do something special for all employees this year,” ASU-Beebe Chancellor Dr. Jennifer Methvin said. “Our faculty and staff have been challenged to rethink how they deliver every facet of instruction, service and student activities, but they have not taken any time off from transforming lives through quality learning experiences. They are truly Vanguard Heroes.”
A group of 29 members faculty and staff were recognized for years of service to ASU-Beebe campuses at Beebe, Heber Springs, Searcy and the Little Rock Air Force Base. Employees were presented certificates and pins for their years of service.
Presented in five-year service increments, the highest honor was given to Pam White for 35 years of service.
Those honored for 30 years of service were Wade Fincher and Ron Snyder.
Those honored for 25 years of service were Daniel Brock and Connie Nowell.
Those honored for 20 years of service were Michael Goodman, Kelli Hastings and Judith Kirk.
Those honored for 15 years of service were Cammi Blackmon, Mary Comstock, Kimberly Dailey, Beverley Haines, Joyce Harter, Derrick Holobaugh, David Mayes, Terry McKinney and Tammy Phillips.
Those honored for 10 years of service were Megan Cain, Anita Humphryes and Andy Treat.
Those honored for five years of service were Abe Chambers, Kellie Dieutto, Lisa Floryshak, Bryan Henry, Judy Hillman, Ronnie Kelley, Megan Stane, Mike Watson and James Winter
Chancellor Methvin also recognized 11 faculty and staff members who have retired. Those honored included Jimmy Boyd, director of medical laboratory technology, 16 years of service; Cathy Jackson, administrative specialist for Campus Police, 16 years of service; Dr. Douglas Larkins, assistant professor of criminal justice, 14 years of service; Dr. Melissa Meador, associate professor of biology, 26 years of service; Sherry Organ, adult education director, 29 years of service; Dr. Larry Ranney, LRAFB campus testing administrator, 12 years of service; John Reed, RCC welding instructor, 33 years of service; Cricket Stapleton, Searcy campus business manager, 35 years of service; Sheila Vernon, adult education instructor, 33 years of service; Pam White, bookstore manager, 35 years of service; and Linda Yelder, associate director of Financial Aid, 21 years of service.
