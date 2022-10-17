Arkansas State University-Beebe received a $5,000 donation to the ASU Foundation from ARcare and the Pruitt Insurance Agency in August.
Jamie Mobley, senior vice president of marketing for ARcare, said ARcare and the Pruitt Insurance Agency partnered to present the donation to ASU-Beebe for customer service provided at the June 11 ARcare Employee Summit, which was held on the ASU-Beebe campus. Approximately, 600 ARcare employees attended the event.
“We host several employee events across our footprint each year and the level of professionalism and service provided by ASU-Beebe exceeded our expectations,” Mobley said.
Stephen Finley, vice president of the Pruitt Insurance Agency, said “We’re proud to be associated with this great cause.”
ASU-Beebe Chancellor Dr. Jennifer Methvin said the donation will benefit employees through the Opportunity Fund.
“We are so grateful to ARcare and Pruitt Insurance for this generous donation. Our employees create opportunities for our students and community partners every day. The Opportunity Fund will allow us to support our employees through opportunities that contribute to their professional growth and well-being,” Methvin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.