Arkansas State University-Beebe recently announced that several of its courses and programs are eligible for additional Workforce Challenge and Arkansas Future (ArFuture) grants.
The grants are funded by Arkansas Department of Higher Education and are arranged to "help students obtain degrees and certificates, while reducing out-of-pocket expenses."
“With the help of several faculty members in rounding up employee-needs surveys and industry letters of recommendation, we submitted applications to ADHE in March to significantly expand the number of eligible ASU-Beebe degrees and certificates on the state's approval list for students to access the Arkansas Workforce Challenge Scholarship and the ArFuture grant,” said Dr. Blake Perkins, associate vice chancellor for academics.
For the ArFuture grant, ADHE approved ASU-Beebe for the addition of 11 associate degrees, 12 technical certificates and 10 certificates of proficiency. ADHE also approved ASU-Beebe for the addition of 13 associate degrees, 13 technical certificates, 14 certificates of proficiency and 15 noncredit certifications and CEUs to the eligibility list for the Arkansas Workforce Challenge Scholarship.
The Workforce Challenge Scholarship awards amounts up to $800 per program and students must apply at least 30 days prior to enrolling in their choice of an eligible program. The purpose of the scholarship is to train students in the workforce in high-demand areas such as health care, information technology and industry.
Eligibility to receive the Workforce Challenge Scholarship includes:
- Must be an Arkansas resident.
- Must be a high school graduate or received high school equivalency.
- Must be accepted for admission into an eligible program as defined by ADHE.
The ArFuture grant covers tuition and mandatory fees for qualifying certificates and degree programs for eligible students. This grant operates on a first-come, first-served basis. An eligible student can receive this grant for up to five semesters or until an associate degree has been earned.
The ArFuture grant applies to students enrolled in science, technology, engineering, math (STEM) or regional high-demand areas of study. The fall deadline is July 1. The spring deadline is Jan. 10, 2024.
The Arkansas Workforce Challenge and ArFuture grants are a part of a larger plan to invest in economic recovery through growing businesses, creating jobs and "helping students develop the skills they need to succeed in the workforce today."
“ASU-Beebe is excited to have the ability to offer these grants to eligible students as it will offer them funds for their study materials, contribute to their success of graduating on time, and further the vision to become a nationally benchmarked institution that empowers individuals, embraces communities and transforms lives,” Perkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.