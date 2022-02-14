ASU-Beebe math faculty complete ACUE training

Members of the math faculty at Arkansas State University-Beebe completed a 10-month training program through the Association of College and University Educators focused on effective online teaching practices.
Judy Kirk, Leslie Shults, Sarah Buford and Teresa Jennings completed the 25-module program that spanned from Jan. 25-Oct. 10, 2021. The training was designed to prepare faculty in evidence-based teaching practices to improve student achievement and close equity gaps. The program provided faculty with various research-based practices to implement in their online courses.
Kirk said the training was intense, requiring faculty to implement strategies learned and provide a reflection on the implementation within the same week. “But by forcing us to do a little every week, we didn’t have to look at the whole course all at once.”
Buford said while the coursework was focused on online instruction, she could implement much of what she learned in her face-to-face classes as well.
“It also helped provide me with a perspective of what it is like to be an online student,” Buford said. “I revised my online discussion boards because of this training.”
Jennings added that the programming taught her strategies to help her make her classroom expectations clearer to her students.
“ACUE is focused on specific strategies regarding the student experience and student connection,” Kirk said. “I think it really helped us to take this program as a group because it required a lot of commitment that would have been challenging to do on our own.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.