ASU-Beebe Lecture-Concert Series to present Untapped

The Arkansas State University-Beebe 2022-23 Lecture-Concert Series will present “Untapped: Tap in Technicolor” at 7:30 p.m. March 16 in the Owen Center theater on the Beebe campus, 1101 W. College St.
The concert is free admission and open to the public.
Untapped is based in Little Rock and is “Arkansas’s first and only professional tap dance company.” Their mission is to “educate, engage and entertain through the art form of tap dance. Untapped showcases the rich and diverse tap dance culture and history through performances and educational workshops performed for countless audiences all over the state.”
Matt Boyce of New Jersey, founded the organization in 2013. Boyce was formerly involved with two tap dance companies: an educational nonprofit group and a performance-based group. Boyce said he was inspired by these two separate experiences to “create an organization that combines the aspects of both groups.” For more information about Untapped, view its website at www. untappedlittlerock.org.
The 2022-23 Lecture-Concert Series also will present the Big John Miller Band on April 20 at the Heber Springs Performing Arts Center.
For more information, call (501) 882-3600 or visit www.asub.edu.
