ASU-Beebe Lecture-Concert Series to present Untapped

Little Rock-based tap dance company Untapped will perform March 16 at Arkansas State University-Beebe. The group was founded in 22013 by Matt Boyce.

The Arkansas State University-Beebe 2022-23 Lecture-Concert Series will present “Untapped: Tap in Technicolor” at 7:30 p.m. March 16 in the Owen Center theater on the Beebe campus, 1101 W. College St.

The concert is free admission and open to the public.

