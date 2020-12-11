Arkansas State University-Beebe has contributed to a special Fall 2020 issue of the peer-reviewed journal The Learning Assistance Review, published by the National College Learning Center Association.
Learning center leaders and professionals from every corner of the United States contributed to the collection of essays of higher education’s response to the novel coronavirus.
In March 2020, the COVID-19 crisis affected higher education and changed how learning centers operated, forcing leaders to develop new ways to reach students and support their college communities. The coronavirus continued to challenge them during the summer and fall semesters. Rising to the Challenge: Navigating COVID-19 as Higher Education Learning Center Leaders shares the stories of how 48 learning centers addressed the fluid situation to serve their students.
Arkansas State University-Beebe’s Catherine Burton, director of the college Advising and Learning Centers, contributed a chapter titled “Moving Forward Together,” which detailed the challenges and changes required in thought, planning, scheduling and executing community college curriculum in the COVID-19-driven online delivery methods.
Burton has been a member of the NCLCA for several years and said she was excited to contribute ASU-Beebe information and be included in a national publication.
“I received the open invitation from the editor and was excited at the opportunity to contribute our information to a special project like this,” Burton said. “This is the first time I have submitted anything, but it is a possibility that the ASU-Beebe team will continue to submit to the Learning Assistance Review in the future as we grow and improve our initiatives for advising and tutoring.”
The issue focusing on COVID-19 is free to members of NCLCA and became available to the public on Amazon for $64.95 starting Oct. 1.
