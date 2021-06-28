Arkansas State University-Beebe recently announced the 2020-21 Vanguard Award recipients at an online ceremony honoring outstanding students, faculty and staff.
Area faculty and students honored included:
The Outstanding Nontraditional Student award was presented to Katherine Holtz of Beebe, who graduated in May with a degree in general studies.
The Outstanding Academic Student award for the Math and Science Division was presented to Sierra Strickland of Beebe, who graduated in May with an Associate of Science in liberal arts and sciences degree.
The Outstanding Academic Student award for the Career Education Division was presented to Angel Lopez of Beebe, who is majoring in business.
The Outstanding Searcy Campus Student award was presented to Debra McSpadden of Searcy, who graduated in May with an Associate of Science in business technology degree, and Christopher Jackson of Searcy, who graduated in May in automotive technology.
Dr. Jodi Whitehurst, assistant professor of English in the Division of Arts and Humanities, was recognized with the Student Government Association (SGA) Outstanding Faculty Award; and LaShanda Owens, Searcy campus operations manager, received the SGA Outstanding Staff Award.
Additionally, the Outstanding Registered Student Organization Award was presented to the ASU-Beebe Publishing Studio, which produces “Uncharted” literary and art magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.