Faculty members at Arkansas State University-Beebe were recognized for earning a nationally recognized teaching credential co-endorsed by the Association of College and University Educators and the American Council on Education during a pinning ceremony April 27.
The yearlong course includes effective online teaching practices.
“Congratulations to our newly credentialed faculty members," said Dr. Jason Goodner, vice chancellor for academics. "By participating in and completing the ACUE course, the faculty members demonstrated their commitment to improving student learning and success."
The event was hosted by ASU-Beebe’s Distance Education, which partnered with ACUE. The credentialed faculty members included instructors from the divisions of arts and humanities, career education and math and science.
To earn their Certificate in Effective College Instruction, faculty members completed a 25-module course that requires them to learn about and implement new evidence-based teaching practices in their courses and reflect on the experience.
“Our faculty put a lot of work into earning this credential, and we were honored to celebrate this achievement," said Stephanie Ungerank, director of Distance Education. "As a co-facilitator of the ACUE program for our cohort, I enjoyed hearing about all the strategies faculty members were implementing."
