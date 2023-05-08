National credential for ASU-Beebe faculty

Arkansas State University-Beebe faculty members have received a national credential in teaching excellence. Pictured are (front row, from left) Dr. Jodi Whitehurst, Dr. Kristie Coley, Dr. David Jones, Judy Kirk and Thomas Fernandez; (middle row from left) Megan Cain, Leslie Shults, Cindy Beck, Paula Williams, Teresa Jennings, Meredith Gordon, Sarah Buford, Dana Goodwin and Tara Hart; (back row, from left) Dr. Joseph Scott, Mike Hostetler, Chad Duncheon, Jeff Crow, Clay McCastlain, Dr. Jake Marquess, Dr. Andy Dunlap and Eddie Supratman. Not pictured are Ticu Gamaile, Dr. Brian Weaver, Melinda Bandy and Janet Liles.

 Contributed photo

Faculty members at Arkansas State University-Beebe were recognized for earning a nationally recognized teaching credential co-endorsed by the Association of College and University Educators and the American Council on Education during a pinning ceremony April 27.

The yearlong course includes effective online teaching practices. 

