  Reach University and Arkansas State University-Beebe announced a partnership to offer every ASU-Beebe graduate a transparent, job-embedded and paid pathway to a bachelor’s degree and professional career. 

In the partnership’s “A.A. to B.A. Pathway,” more than 30 ASU-Beebe degrees — nearly all available majors — are eligible to transfer 100% of credits into Reach University’s job-embedded B.A. program. Rather than a traditional college campus, Reach will utilize area schools as the university learning place through its accredited and leading on-the-job degree program. All degree-seekers will work as an employee in a regional education provider while completing their B.A., and have the option to pursue a teaching credential at the end of their degree experience. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.