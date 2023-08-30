Reach University and Arkansas State University-Beebe announced a partnership to offer every ASU-Beebe graduate a transparent, job-embedded and paid pathway to a bachelor’s degree and professional career.
In the partnership’s “A.A. to B.A. Pathway,” more than 30 ASU-Beebe degrees — nearly all available majors — are eligible to transfer 100% of credits into Reach University’s job-embedded B.A. program. Rather than a traditional college campus, Reach will utilize area schools as the university learning place through its accredited and leading on-the-job degree program. All degree-seekers will work as an employee in a regional education provider while completing their B.A., and have the option to pursue a teaching credential at the end of their degree experience.
“In this partnership, ASU-Beebe builds upon its extensive ‘2+2 Transfer Agreements’ to pave a seamless, debt-free and career-focused bachelor’s degree offering to graduates from a broad swath of majors,” said Dr. Jennifer Methvin, chancellor of ASU-Beebe. “More specifically, this partnership is focused on alleviating the talent needs of our local K-12 schools and providing both career exposure and the possibility of becoming a credentialed teacher to those who may never have considered a career in education before.”
According to the Community College Research Center, although roughly 80% of community college students indicate their desire to earn a bachelor’s degree or higher, only 32% transfer to a four-year degree granting institution within six years. This A.A. to B.A. Pathway is ASU-Beebe’s most recent effort to increase the number of matriculating students into a bachelor’s degree program and offer a new pipeline of qualified teachers for local schools.
“This program is a win-win for everyone involved. We are thrilled to align our partnerships with both ASU-Beebe and Reach University to recruit, train and place effective, qualified educators in every classroom across our community. We invite all ASU-Beebe graduates to join us in a variety of roles as they work towards their paid B.A. and potentially becoming a credentialed teacher in our region,” said Brad Horn, director of the Wilbur D. Mills Education Service Cooperative.
In the A.A. to B.A. Pathway, an associate degree holder will typically fill a job (e.g., as a classroom aide or other classified employee) while securing their debt-free bachelor’s degree in two years or less. Half of the learning toward the degree comes from the learner’s paid, on-the-job work, while the other half comes from synchronous online Oxford-style seminars held after work hours and on the weekend, led by Reach’s nationally-recognized teacher practitioner faculty.
The program offers two articulation pathways to a degree seeker: a Bachelor of Liberal Studies, with a concentration in education science, and a Bachelor of Arts in global education, with an elementary education credential.
To be eligible for the program, A.A. holders must be employed in a local school and have access to an instructional work setting (i.e., a place where the candidate can observe or participate in mentoring, teaching, tutoring, coaching, etc.) for approximately 15 hours a week. Degree seekers will be paid throughout the duration of their degree program, taking on zero student loan debt. After B.A. completion, the learner may continue working in the field of education, but there is no obligation to do so.
“With back to school upon us, we are reminded that there are nearly 200,000 teacher vacancies and unqualified teachers leading classrooms across the country. This partnership not only solidifies a new ‘grow your own’ talent pipeline for WDMESC, but also expands ASU-Beebe’s rich history of transfer pathways through a program that provides exposure into the field of education, while creating barrier-free postsecondary and career opportunity for the entire community,” said Joe E. Ross, president of Reach University.
