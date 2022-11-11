ASU-Beebe butterfly garden dedication held

Several gathered at the butterfly garden on the Arkansas State University-Beebe campus Oct. 17 for a dedication ceremony honoring donors John and Robin Hayes and Cathy Eoff, as they released butterflies into the garden. Each of the donors then received a hand-painted rock in appreciation of their support.
Eoff said the garden grew from an idea submitted for mini-grant funding last year.
“This lovely butterfly garden stems from private donations, staff and students ‘sweat equity’ work and their donations, too,” Eoff said. “In addition to the beauty of the garden, it is helping to save monarch butterflies and other species within this mini-ecosystem and provides enjoyment for those visiting the garden.”
The monarch butterfly garden, which is sponsored by the ASU-Beebe Phi Theta Kappa honor society, was among many initiatives funded through a mini-grant program made possible by Eoff. The goals of the butterfly garden are to protect, conserve and increase habitat for the monarch butterfly and other native insect pollinators, as well as provide a space for relaxation and enjoyment of the outdoors. Plans are being made to add a butterfly garden on the Heber Springs and Searcy campuses.
“The butterfly garden on the Beebe campus is a tranquil refuge for students, staff, faculty and all visitors to the campus,” Robin Hayes said. “The pollination needed for native plants to exist are made available by the butterflies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.