ASU-Beebe butterfly garden dedication held

Those in attendance at the ASU-Beebe monarch butterfly garden dedication ceremony included (from left) Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) co-chairs Eddie Supratman, assistant professor of history / comparative religion, and Meredith Gordon, assistant professor of biology; Jerry Sites, assistant professor of agriculture; Teddy Davis, dean of arts and humanities; Meredith Allen, student; Geren Rosenlund, student; Coleman Bailey, PTK president; Sierra Miller, PTK vice president; Mark Hastings, physical plant director; Dr. Jennifer Methvin, ASU-Beebe chancellor; Robin and John Hayes, donors; Clayton Scott, grounds assistant; Carol McKinney, landscape supervisor; Bryan Henry, maintenance supervisor; Cathy Eoff, donor; and Andrea Cole, development officer/major gifts.

 Contributed photo

Several gathered at the butterfly garden on the Arkansas State University-Beebe campus Oct. 17 for a dedication ceremony honoring donors John and Robin Hayes and Cathy Eoff, as they released butterflies into the garden. Each of the donors then received a hand-painted rock in appreciation of their support.

Eoff said the garden grew from an idea submitted for mini-grant funding last year.

