Arkansas State University-Beebe Chancellor Dr. Jennifer Methvin and the Institutional Advancement team returned from the District 4 National Council for Marketing and Public Relations Conference held Oct. 20-22 in Houston, with six new awards.
As members of the NCMPR District 4, which includes community colleges lin Arkansas, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming, Hannah Keller Flanery, former director of marketing and public relations for ASU-Beebe, entered works produced by the ASU-Beebe marketing department from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, into the 2022 Medallion Awards and nominated Methvin for the Pacesetter Award in July 2022.
The NCMPR Medallion Awards recognize outstanding achievement in design and communication at community and technical colleges in each of NCMPR’s seven districts, according to the NCMPR website, www.ncmpr.org. During the conference, ASU-Beebe collected five Medallion Awards, placing gold in the Quick-Turn Video and Novelty categories, silver in the Magazine and Video Shorts (series) categories and bronze in the Digital Advertisement (single or series) category.
“As our new director of marketing and public relations, I am excited to walk into an award-winning team and to see them recognized outside of campus for their efforts under Hannah’s leadership,” said Misty Raper, who filled Flanery’s vacancy in early October.
The District 4 Pacesetter Award recognizes individuals at the top management level of community colleges who have demonstrated special leadership and support in college communications and marketing, according to the NCMPR website. District recipients automatically qualify to compete for the national award.
In her nomination information, Flanery described Methvin as a leader who values the work produced by marketing to reach potential students.
“Methvin meets regularly with ASU-Beebe’s high school education partners to discuss how ASU-Beebe can meet their students’ needs, and she is supportive of the college’s public relations and marketing efforts,” Flanery wrote.
Methvin complimented the Division of Institutional Advancement on its achievements.
“Our talented Advancement team has collaborated with their colleagues and our community partners in order to do things a bit differently over the last two years, and the results are stunning,” Methvin said. “I am proud that their work was recognized by their peers through five medallion awards.
“I am also humbled to have been named the District 4 Pacesetter and know that the award recognizes the collective good work of the dedicated ASU-Beebe faculty and staff with whom I am privileged to work each day.”
