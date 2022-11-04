Arkansas State University-Beebe Chancellor Dr. Jennifer Methvin and the Institutional Advancement team returned from the District 4 National Council for Marketing and Public Relations Conference held Oct. 20-22 in Houston, with six new awards.

As members of the NCMPR District 4, which includes community colleges lin Arkansas, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming, Hannah Keller Flanery, former director of marketing and public relations for ASU-Beebe, entered works produced by the ASU-Beebe marketing department from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, into the 2022 Medallion Awards and nominated Methvin for the Pacesetter Award in July 2022.

