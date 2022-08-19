Arkansas State University-Beebe was recently awarded $1,080,000 in Regional Workforce grant awards from the Arkansas Division of Higher Education.

The computerized machining and industrial technology programs on the Searcy campus will receive $1 million, and the compute-aided drafting and design program on the Beebe campus will receive $80,000 toward the development of automation and robotics curriculum within the program.

