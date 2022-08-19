Arkansas State University-Beebe was recently awarded $1,080,000 in Regional Workforce grant awards from the Arkansas Division of Higher Education.
The computerized machining and industrial technology programs on the Searcy campus will receive $1 million, and the compute-aided drafting and design program on the Beebe campus will receive $80,000 toward the development of automation and robotics curriculum within the program.
ASU-Beebe Chancellor Dr. Jennifer Methvin made the announcement during a college forum.
“We are grateful to the state of Arkansas for this funding,” Dr. Jason Goodner, vice chancellor for academics, added, “The grants awarded will focus on providing workforce training.”
Derrick Holobaugh, advanced instructor for computerized machining technology and program coordinator for the career education division, said the grant will be used to purchase 15-20 new pieces of equipment to both the computerized machining and the industrial technology programs. Several CNC machines, such as a five-axis machine and a lathe for live tooling, will be purchased for the machining program. The industrial technology program will be adding mechatronic lines, mechanical drive trainers, and conveyor systems.
Kendall Casey, director of career education, said the $80,000 grant awarded to the computer-aided drafting and design program will be used to upgrade equipment in both CADD laboratories located in the Advanced Technology and Allied Health Building.
Casey said fused deposition modeling (FDM) 3D printers have been around for many years.
“We were fortunate enough to acquire an industrial-grade FDM 3D printer in 2004,” he said. “This machine has served us well over the years but has recently given out.”
He said the award will be used to purchase two new industrial FDM 3D printers, one for each of the laboratories.
Casey added that industrial-grade 3D printers are also capable of more advanced part designs as a result of newer technology known as generative design, which uses artificial intelligence to develop the necessary geometry based on design criterion.
“Having industrial 3D printers gives our students the ability to see, feel, and better understand their custom designs,” he said.
The grant will also be used to purchase two new large format plotter/copier/scanner machines. Each plotter/copier/scanner will have dual size rolls of paper giving students the ability to quickly plot C, D or even E size drawings in both laboratories.
“The manufacturing industry in Arkansas has really been growing over the past few years,” Holobaugh said. “I get calls all the time from business and industry looking for students to come to work. I have placed many students in jobs before they have even finished the program.”
