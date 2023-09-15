ASU-Beebe Art Gallery to feature Michael Shaeffer art

Echos Answer is a 2021 painting by Michael Shaeffer.

 Contributed photo

The Arkansas State University-Beebe Art Department will feature artworks of Michael Shaeffer through September.

A reception for the exhibit will be held during the Alumni Better Together Reunion on Sept. 21 from 3-5 p.m.

