The Arkansas State University-Beebe Art Department will feature artworks of Michael Shaeffer through September.
A reception for the exhibit will be held during the Alumni Better Together Reunion on Sept. 21 from 3-5 p.m.
Originally from Long Island, N.Y., Shaeffer relocated to Hot Springs in the mid-1990s. After finishing high school, Shaeffer found himself back home in New York, where he attended the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan and focused on illustration. This is where the current style of his work began to form. The artist’s stylized portraits “confront the idea of personal identity and social status within American culture.” Shaeffer currently resides in Little Rock.
Shaeffer’s work has been featured in group and solo exhibitions in Arkansas, as well as New York and Kansas City, Mo. His work on paper and canvas, as well as his apparel line and accessory line, House of Shaeffer, can be found in private collections. He has been represented by M2 Gallery since 2018.
The England Center Art Gallery is located at 201 N. Orange St. in Beebe. The gallery presents works of art by students and featured artists throughout the academic year. Admission is free and the gallery is open to the public from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, contact Thomas Fernandez at (501) 882-8913 or the England Center Art Gallery reception office at (501) 882-4495.
