Austin Fisher turned his childhood love of tinkering into a career path, and now he is turning heads in his chosen field.
Fisher, a double major, graduated in May 2021 with an Associate of Applied Science degree in agriculture equipment technology and an Associate of Applied Science degree in general technology with a focus in power sports technology. He placed first this year in the Power Equipment Technology competition with SkillsUSA and went on to compete at the national level, where he placed third. Both competitions were held virtually.
“I didn’t know if I wanted to do it because it was going to be held virtually, but I’m glad I did,” Fisher said. “I thought, ‘You’re only going to get one chance to do this.’”
Fisher said the competition consisted of a written exam and practical application tasks. He was required to video himself troubleshooting issues with small engines, including a lawn mower and weed eater, explain what the issues were and demonstrate how to repair the problems. Fisher said the issues included everything from electrical issues to valve adjustments. All tasks in the competition had a 15-minute time limit.
“It was very applicable to my work,” Fisher said, who is employed as a service technician at Greenway Equipment in Newport.
For placing third at nationals, Fisher was awarded a medal, a banner and approximately $2,600 in equipment.
Shawn Taillon, department head for ASU-Beebe’s agriculture equipment technology program, said Fisher was an inspirational student.
“Not only did he complete two degrees and maintain a 4.0 GPA, he also completed an internship, plus he completed a welding certificate.” Fisher was also awarded $1,000 as the John Deere Outstanding Student.
