Arkansas State University-Beebe will host the “Alumni Better Together Reunion,” scheduled for Sept. 21-23.
The event will bring together alumni from all graduating years for a weekend filled with “memorable experiences, reconnecting with friends and celebrating the rich history of ASU-Beebe,” according to a news release. Attendees are encouraged to reserve their tickets by Sept. 8.
The main event of the reunion will be a dinner and social event to be held Sept. 22 at the Centennial Bank Gymnasium in the Owen Center on the Beebe campus, starting at 5 p.m. Tickets for the dinner are $50 per person, and tables of eight are $375. The ticket cost also includes a reunion T-shirt. To ensure a perfect fit, attendees must indicate their T-shirt sizes on the reservation form. For tickets and to order a T-shirt, view the website at: www.giveasub.com/alumnireunion.
“As a proud alumna of the Class of ’98, I am thrilled ASU-Beebe is hosting the 2023 ‘Alumni Better Together Reunion.’ It’s a joyous occasion where we can come together once again, reconnecting with fellow alums and immersing ourselves in the spirit of our alma mater. Join us as we revisit memories, explore our campuses and strengthen the bonds that have stood the test of time. We look forward to welcoming you back home!” said Andrea Cole, ASU-Beebe development officer/major gifts.
The reunion begins Sept. 21, with a reception at England Center Gallery from 3-5 p.m. It will include light hors d’oeuvres while art by Michael Shaeffer will be on display. Pottery by ASU-Beebe students and the community will be for sale, with proceeds supporting the Student Emergency Hope Fund. The George Fisher Art Gallery at the Abington Library will also highlight the artistic legacy of political cartoonist and ASU-Beebe alumnus George Fisher from 3-5 p.m.
Also, on Thursday from 5-7 p.m., photos will be taken at the arch. Outdoor games will also be available. The event continues with free food in The Grove from 5-6 p.m. and a outdoor concert from 7-8 p.m. Bring a lawn chair.
The event continues Sept. 22, with the chancellor’s breakfast at the Searcy campus followed by a Searcy campus tour. After the Searcy campus tour, attendees will load the bus in Searcy or make a drive to tour the Heber Springs campus and have an alumni lunch there.
The Beebe campus will also host an alumni lunch and campus tour. A social gathering before the reunion dinner will be held including music by DJ Josh Hall and silent auction and memorabilia from over the years on display. The day culminates with the reunion dinner and program from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Centennial Bank Gymnasium. Dinner tickets can be purchased individually for $50 or a table of eight for $375.
The reunion weekend concludes Sept. 23, with various departmental events and a retiree and emeriti lunch at Ropers restaurant in Beebe at 11 a.m. This event will honor ASU-Beebe retirees and emeriti.
During the reunion, ASU-Beebe will also be conducting a fundraising campaign to support the naming of the Jeannie Myers Lindsey Basketball Court and the overall enhancement of the gym. Donations will be accepted to help reach the $100,000 goal needed for the naming recognition.
