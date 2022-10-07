Dr. Jason S. Ulsperger has been named this year’s Arkansas State University-Beebe Outstanding Alumni award recipient for the Arkansas Community Colleges Conference.
Ulsperger began attending ASU-Beebe in 1993.
“I consider myself a first-generation college student,” said Ulsperger, who is a sociology professor at Arkansas Tech University. “I initially chose ASU-Beebe because I had heard good things from others who had started their studies at the college and I wanted to stay in the Beebe area to be near family and friends, making it a perfect fit.”
Ulsperger added that he struggled in school and drifted into delinquency during his teens.
“Things turned around when I began dating my wife and we started attending ASU-Beebe together,” he said. “My initial goal was to gather as many general education credits as possible. However, support and inspiration from faculty helped me home in on potential careers. I soon realized I wanted to teach and write. My instructors told me an Associate of Arts in liberal arts would provide solid footing, and they were right.”
Ulsperger and his wife, Kristen, both graduated from ASU-Beebe in 1995 with an Associate of Arts in liberal arts. As an H.L. Minton Scholar, he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Central Arkansas in 1997. Ulsperger then earned a Master of Arts in sociology from Arkansas State University in 1999.
That same year, he received the Student Award of Excellence from the Southwest Society on Aging. Ulsperger completed his doctorate in sociology at Oklahoma State University in 2003, where he won the O.D. Duncan Award while studying social psychology and criminology.
Ulsperger said he was challenged by several faculty. “Dr. Stephen Knapp pushed me beyond my limits as a writer in digesting constructive criticism and using it for improvement. I can still hear him critiquing my papers on Elvis Presley and Herman Melville’s ‘Billy Budd, Sailor.’”
Ulsperger also mentioned Phil Petray, for sparking his interest in social sciences, Dr. Dianne Tiner (Logan), who talked to him about understanding how environmental factors influenced behavior, and Teddy Davis, who helped him realize the importance of civic mindedness.
Ulsperger teaches psychosocial aspects of death and dying, social gerontology and social deviance at ATU.
“My first teaching job was at Southeastern Louisiana University. I knew it was a temporary stop. I wanted to get back to the Natural State and give back as much to fellow Arkansans as possible,” he said. “I had a stint at Southern Arkansas University and eventually landed at Arkansas Tech University teaching sociology. My classes revolve around social psychology, gerontology, crime, and deviance. My wife, Kristen, also teaches college courses and even had the opportunity to teach at ASU-Beebe not long ago. It was fantastic for her to come full circle.”
Ulsperger holds faculty excellence awards in both teaching and scholarship. In addition to co-authoring “Elder Care Catastrophe” (Routledge) and “The 53: Rituals, Grief, and a Titan II Missile Disaster” (Lexington Books), he is the primary author of over 60 journal articles, book chapters and encyclopedia entries. He has presented over 50 research papers at a variety of conferences, including international locales such as Naples.
The International Organization of Social Science and Behavioral Research awarded a best paper designation on a co-authored piece on stalking victimization. The “Qualitative Report” highlighted two of Ulsperger’s projects: one on senior companion volunteers and another on the abuse of vulnerable populations. The Journal Sociological Spectrum designated his submissions on social dynamics of elder care as article of the year.
Additionally, Ulsperger finished a term as the president of the Mid-South Sociological Association and is a regional representative for Alpha Kappa Delta, a sociology honor society. He also sponsors a criminal justice club, which won the Alpha Phi Sigma national award for community service. ATU recognized him with the Mentoring Award for Distinguished Advising.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.