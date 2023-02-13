Fruit and pecan growers who want to sharpen their pruning skills to enhance growth and yields can learn from the professionals at the Fruit Research Station during a half-day workshop Feb. 28.
The station is home to much of the fruit breeding work done by the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
“We’ll cover the principles of pruning in blueberries, blackberries, muscadines, peaches and pecans, with hands-on demonstrations,” said Jackie Lee, director of the Fruit Research Station. “Now is the time to learn since most pruning should be done while the plants are still dormant. It won’t be long before spring comes and growth restarts.”
The workshop will run five pruning stations, with 25-minute sessions running concurrently. Attendee groups will be able to rotate among the stations.
The station is located at 1749 Arkansas Highway 818 near Clarksville. For more information, call (479) 754-2406.
