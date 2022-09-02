The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Wednesday, Aug. 17
Nicholas Ray Giovanni, 21, 400 block of Old Russell Road in Bald Knob – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Jennifer Leeann Baswell, 38, 800 block of East Moore Avenue in Searcy – class D felony failure to appear on probation revocation forgery in the second degree and theft of property; $30,000 bond.
Brandon Dale Brewer, 37, 100 block of Clinton Circle in Beebe – class D felony domestic battery in the third degree a pregnant woman; class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communication; habitual offender; $15,000 bond.
Cleresa Adelle Bullard, 56, 500 block of South Pecan in Searcy – class D felony failure to appear on probation revocation possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine and obstruction of governmental operations; $100,000 bond.
Christopher Keith Dickerson, 40, 100 block of Clinton Circle in Beebe – class D felony aggravated assault on a family or household member; $4,000 bond.
Robert Lamont Dupriest, 35, 1700 block of East Market Avenue in Searcy – class C felony violation of the Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; $15,000 bond.
Michelle Leeann Edwards, 35, 5300 block of Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia – class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely Oxycodone, with purpose to deliver; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely Suboxone, with purpose to deliver; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $30,000 bond.
Christopher Alan Everett, 33, 1500 block of Gregory Street in Jacksonville – class C felony failure to appear on theft by receiving; $20,000 bond.
Ariel Hackler, 30, 600 block of South Pecan Street in Searcy – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class B felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class C felony use of a communication device; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule I controlled substance, namely Ecstasy; $40,000 bond.
Gary Todd Honey, 54, block of Robbye Lane in Searcy – class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; habitual offender; $7,500 bond.
Timothy Michael Scott Johnson, 43, 600 block of Oakley Lane in Jacksonville – class C felony failure to appear on simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, 2-10 grams meth, package meth, possession of firearms by certain persons, inject meth and theft by receiving; $100,000 bond.
Michael Benjamin Moon, 39, 200 block of Nicholson Road in Searcy – class C felony domestic battery in the second degree; $30,000 bond.
Danny James Morris, 64, 600 block of South Pecan Street in Searcy – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class B felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class C felony use of a communication device; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule I controlled substance, namely Ecstasy; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $50,000 bond.
John Adam Osborn, 57, 5300 block of Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of 2 to 28 grams of a schedule I controlled substance, namely Ecstasy, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class D felony possession of 14 grams to 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; $50,000 bond.
Jeffery Dylan Saunders Jr., 19, 500 block of School Road in Rose Bud – class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $20,000 bond.
Don Carlos Voyles II, 42, 1200 block of Jersey Street in Conway – two counts class D felony theft by receiving value between $1,000-$5,000; $5,000 bond.
