The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Tuesday, March 14
- Shawn Andrew Baker, 35, 1400 block of Fairview Road in Searcy — class B felony conspiracy to commit battery in the first degree with accomplice; engaging in violent criminal group activity enhanced penalties; $50,000 bond.
- Justin Daniel Brown, 32, 400 block of North Cypert in Searcy — class B felony conspiracy to commit battery in the first degree with accomplice; engaging in violent criminal group activity enhanced penalties; $50,000 bond.
- John Christopher Cardenas, 32, 9000 block of Pinata Way in Sacramento, Calif. — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely cocaine; $25,000 bond.
- Daniel Redding Davis, 48, 100 block of North Grand Avenue in McRae — class B felony battery in the first degree with accomplice; engaging in violent criminal group activity enhanced penalties; habitual offender; $75,000 bond.
- Joel Wayne Denison, 59, 600 block of Arkansas Highway 5 in Rose Bud — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $7,500 bond.
- Enrico Joseph Denza, 39, 700 block of Honeysuckle Road in Bald Knob — class B felony battery in the first degree with accomplice; engaging in violent criminal group activity enhanced penalties; $75,000 bond.
- Jimmy Carroll Dye, 47, 200 block of Capps Road in Judsonia — class B felony battery in the first degree with accomplice; engaging in violent criminal group activity enhanced penalties; habitual offender; $10,0000 bond.
- Robert Anthony Genovese, 42, 100 block of Hunter Circle in Beebe — class D felony aggravated assault on family or household member; $15,000 bond.
- Horace Perry George, 32, 100 block of Daughterty Road in Judsonia — class D felony domestic battery in the third degree a subsequent offense; $10,000 bond.
- Herbert Lee Greer, 55, 1400 block of Stafford Road in Sherwood — class C felony fleeing in a vehicle causing danger; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely cocaine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale cocaine; $5,000 bond.
- Wilfred Dywaine Harris, 46, 100 block of Thurman Weird Road in McRae — class C felony violation of Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; habitual offender; $25,000 bond.
- Destiny Carmon Jimenez, 23, 400 block of Vine Street in Searcy — class B felony furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility; class B misdemeanor tampering with physical evidence; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $75,000 bond.
- Rylee Blaze Meriweather, 29, 2100 block of West Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy — class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely clonazepam; habitual offender; $4,500 bond.
- Aubrey Harce Osborne Jr., 71, 2400 block of Arkansas Highway 127 in Judsonia — class B felony sexual assault in the second degree; class B felony criminal attempt to commit witness bribery; $250,000 bond.
- Christopher Brayden Reed, 18, 100 block of Mountain Peak Drive in Pangburn — class B felony battery in the first degree with accomplice; engaging in violent criminal group activity enhanced penalties; $65,000 bond.
- Deston Tyrone Roland, 29, 300 block of West 34th Street in North Little Rock — class B felony battery in the first degree with accomplice; engaging in violent criminal group activity enhanced penalties; habitual offender; $65,000 bond.
- Andrea Nicole Schmidt, 41, 100 block of Schmidt Drive in Judsonia — class C felony interference with child custody; $25,000 bond.
- Charles Delmar Sexton, 53, 300 block of McDougal Street in Letona — class C felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl; $65,000 bond.
- Dustin Lee Swain, 45, 600 block of Highway 322 Street in Searcy — class B felony battery in the first degree with accomplice; engaging in violent criminal group activity enhanced penalties; habitual offender; $75,000 bond.
- Dale Jeremiah Terven, 41, 100 block of Stoney Ridge Circle in Beebe — class D felony domestic battery in the third degree a subsequent offense; enhanced penalties for crimes committed in presence of a child; $15,000 bond.
- Steven Cody Woodall, 35, 100 block of South Collison in Bald Knob — class B felony battery in the first degree with accomplice; engaging in violent criminal group activity enhanced penalties; $65,000 bond.
- Jeremiah Travis Young, 29, 200 block of Blue Creek Road in Batesville — class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member; class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree; endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree; $7,000 bond.
