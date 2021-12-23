The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Thursday, Dec. 9
Cody Nicholas Chastain, 35, block of Glenlee Drive in Beebe – class Y felony rape; class B felony sexual assault in the second degree; $500,000 bond.
Jason Lee Free, 48, 3100 block of Arkansas Highway 267 South in McRae – three counts class Y felony rape; two counts class B felony sexual assault in the second degree; $500,000 bond.
Jerry Dean Harrell, 53, 200 block of Albert Hill Road in Bald Knob – class C felony theft by receiving value between $5,000-$25,000; $5,000 bond.
Ashley Nicole McBroom, 33, 300 block of North Hickory Street in Beebe – class B felony forgery in the first degree; class C misdemeanor public intoxication; $7,500 bond.
Marquis Desha Robinson, 35, block of Somerton Court in Little Rock – class C felony escape in the third degree; $5,000 bond.
Keasia Shaneice Thomas, 21, 6600 block of East Wakerfield Drive in Little Rock – class Y felony aggravated robbery; two counts class Y felony aggravated residential burglary; class D felony battery in the second degree; class D felony breaking and entering; four counts class D felony theft of property credit/debit card; two counts theft of property with value less than $1,000; two counts fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; two counts class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communication; $250,000 bond.
