The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Monday, May 23
- Patrick Bernard Amnott, 36, 9400 block of Arkansas Highway 13 in Judsonia — class D felony theft by receiving firearm in value less than $2,500; $4,000 bond.
- Brayden Ladell Barnes, 23, 100 block of Linden Hurst Drive in North Little Rock — class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; $6,500 bond.
- Kenneth R. Brascko, 43, 700 block of Doniphan Street in Kensett — class C felony possession of 2-10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $10,000 bond.
- Charles M. Crider II, 45, 1300 block of West Vinity Road in Beebe — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
- Brandon Khalil Dillin, 22, 1300 North Beech Street in Beebe — class B felony battery in the first degree; class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree; habitual offender; $6,000 bond.
- Jesus Franciso Escalante, 44, 400 block of Meadow Lake Circle in Searcy — class C felony possession of 2-10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance; $6,000 bond.
- James Robert Euson, 40, 700 block of Cooper Drive in Kensett — class C felony violation of Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; habitual offender; $50,000 bond.
- Terry Recarter Fitzhugh, 61, 200 block of Bliss Road in Judsonia — class C felony domestic battery in the second degree; class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $5,000 bond.
- Haleigh Savannah Fryer, 24, block of Stoney Brook Lane in Searcy — class D felony aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer; $15,000 bond.
- Lori Ruth Garrison, 44, 300 block of Wagon Train Road in McRae — class D felony possession of firearms by a certain persons; habitual offender; $25,000 bond.
- Kimberly L. Jones, 41, 300 block of Vineyard Street in Garland — class B felony kidnapping with accomplice; class D felony battery in the second degree with accomplice; $15,000 bond.
- Amanda King, 40, 300 block of Kirkland Road in McRae — class D felony theft of property firearm; $5,000 bond.
- Heather Dawn Laws, 48, 700 block of Richardson Street in Bald Knob — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely Oxycodone; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject controlled substance; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule III controlled substance, namely Buprenorphine; $2,500 bond.
- Joseph Jakale Mammburu, 25, 400 block of North Walnut Street of Searcy — class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $15,000 bond.
- Devin Allen McDougal, 25, 200 block of Pond Road in Judsonia — class C felony criminal attempt to commit residential burglary; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree; $6,000 bond.
- Ralph Edwin Miller, 54, block of Colonial Heights in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; habitual offender; $20,000 bond.
- Nathan W. Noggle, 34, 100 block of Eden Road in Bradford — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Lidya Evita Richardson, 23, block of Ruddle Road in Blytheville — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $4,000 bond.
- Tiffany Lynn Runyon, 34, block of Wiseman Place in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $15,000 bond.
- Jacob Edward Selvidge, 34, 600 block of South Pecan Street in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot; $3,500 bond.
- Erica Janeeze Snow, 39, 300 block of Gardner Street in Hot Springs — three counts class B felony financial identity fraud; class D felony fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $10,000 bond.
- Jerod Blake Spires, 36, 800 block of Green Meadows Drive in Beebe — class C felony domestic battery in the second degree; $15,000 bond.
- Donald Franklin Stracener, 56, 700 block of West Pleasure Avenue in Searcy — two counts class D felony breaking and entering; class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $6,500 bond.
- Sierra Paige Thomas, 29, 600 block of King Place in Jacksonville — six counts class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $3,000 bond.
- Timothy J. Thomas, 38, 100 block of Sunset View in Romance — class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $4,000 bond.
- Melanie Lynn Ward, 31, 500 block of Libby Lane in North Little Rock — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a scheduled II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; $3,500 bond.
- Frankie Mylik Webb, 25, 400 block of Napa Valley Drive in Little Rock — class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; $5,000 bond.
- Justin Gage Wilson, 19, 1700 block of East Moore Avenue in Searcy — class B felony kidnapping with accomplice; class D felony battery in the second degree with accomplice; $15,000 bond.
- Phillip Noah Winters, 21, 1600 block of Highway 367 North in Bald Knob — class B felony kidnapping with accomplice; class D felony battery in the second degree with accomplice; $15,000 bond.
Filed Friday, May 27
- Terry Glen Foust II, 32, 100 block of Ray Talburt Road in Searcy — class C felony criminal attempt to commit witness bribery; $30,000 bond.
- Molly Faith Henderson, 30, 3300 block of Arkansas Highway 267 South in McRae — class D felony endangering the welfare in the first degree; $30,000 bond.
- Van Allen Hodge Jr., 33, 1500 block of West Park Avenue in Searcy — class C felony destruction or removal of cemetery or grave marker, class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree; class C misdemeanor criminal trespass; $10,000 bond and class D felony aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer; $10,000 bond.
- Danielle D. Jones, 34, 200 block of Longview Circle in Searcy — class D felony aggravated assault; $10,000 bond.
- Sayveon Gary Lambert, 22, block of Olympia Court in Little Rock — class C felony forgery in the second degree; class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; $10,000 bond.
- Jeremy E. Lemons, 43, block of Bailey Street in Searcy — class C felony criminal mischief in the first degree; $5,000 bond.
- Miles Jeremy Lively, 46, 200 block of Fairview Road in Searcy — class D felony theft of property between $1,000-$5,000; $4,000 bond.
- Kasey Lynn Soules, 37, 600 block of South Pecan Street in Searcy — class B felony domestic battery in the first degree; class A misdemeanor violation of a no contact order; class B misdemeanor refusal to submit to arrest; $40,000 bond.
- Daniel Brady Watson, 42, 300 block of Dripping Springs Road in Judsonia — class B felony residential burglary; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; unclassified misdemeanor cruelty to animals; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree; habitual offender; $40,000 bond.
