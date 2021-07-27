The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Monday, July 12
- Heather M. Ballard, 38, 600 block of Doniphan Street in Kensett — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $4,000 bond.
- Gregory Landon Bell, 25, 1700 block of Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia — class B felony theft of property with value less than $25,000; $4,500 bond.
- Vincent Sebastian Buckles, 21, 800 block or North Pine Street in Searcy — class B felony residential burglary; class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $20,000 bond.
- Kendall Shane Carter, 27, 100 block of North Meharg Street in Letona — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule I controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
- Quincy Lee Clark, 37, 5800 block of Allen Street in North Little Rock — class D felony possession of 14 grams to 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package marijuana; $4,500 bond.
- Dennis D. Gardner, 42, 1000 block of Arkansas Highway 367 North in Judsonia — class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree; $6,000 bond.
- James Taylor Hill Jr., 56, block of Kiwanie Circle in Hardy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
- Heather Ann Holder, 45, 300 block of West Edmonds Avenue in McCrory — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
- Jeremy Joseph Jackson, 24, 1000 block of Joosten Street SW in Wyoming, Mich. — class D felony aggravated assault; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree with damage between $1,000-$5,000; $15,000 bond.
- Brandon E. Jones, 20, 100 block of Ashley Place in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Austin Seth Kading, 26, 100 block of Dayton Drive in Judsonia — class D felony theft by receiving firearm value less than $2,500 bond.
- Jimmy Ray Kisling, 74, 100 block of Liberty Valley Road in Bald Knob — class C felony violation of the Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; habitual offender; $6,500 bond.
- Cecelie Diane Loy, 30, 100 block of Confederate Drive in Judsonia — class A felony sexual assault in the first degree; $30,000 bond.
- Erica Ann Mullins, 36, 2800 block of Arkansas Highway 319 West in Austin — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
- Makinley Delane Reagan, 19, 100 block of Troy Cox Road in Bald Knob — class D felony aggravated assault on a family or household member; two counts class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree; $3,500 bond.
- Jeffery Lehman Ricks, 50, Judsonia — class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $20,000 bond.
- William A. Simon Jr., 48, 100 block of RV Powell Road in Beebe — class D felony domestic battery in third degree a subsequent offense; $3,500 bond.
- Drew Keeton Varnadore, 24, 600 block of South Greenlaw Avenue in Carlisle — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $6,500 bond.
- Dolton Taylor Whited, 20, block of Ballard Road in Vilonia — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony theft by receiving with value between $1,000-$5,000; $4,500 bond.
- Allie Dawn Whittaker, 24, 300 block of East Gordon Street in Des Arc — class D felony theft of property with value between $1,000-$5,000; $3,000 bond.
- Shana Renee Woodell, 35, 200 block of Charles Road in Oil Trough — class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely Oxycodone, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of 14 grams to 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; $3,500 bond.
- Mister Justin H. Yancey, 40, 1100 block of East Race Avenue in Searcy — class B felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $25,000 bond.
