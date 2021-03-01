The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Monday, Feb. 22
Coty Cawein Summers, 35, 100 block of North Spring Street in Searcy – class Y felony murder in the first degree; $100,000 bond.
Scott S. Apple, 44, 100 block of Sheffer Drive in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Sammy Scott Cansler, 50, 1300 block of Right A Way Road in Augusta – class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $3,000 bond.
Artie Lee Collins Jr., 46, 100 block of Ray Court in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance namely marijuana; $3,500 bond.
Billy Leo Flannigon, 25, block of Baker Drive in Searcy – class D felony theft of leased/rented property greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $3,000 bond.
David Lloyd Gerlach Jr., 31, 3800 block of Arkansas Highway 367 in Searcy – class D felony theft by receiving firearm valued at less than $2,500; $3,000 bond.
Don Allen Goodman, 49, 100 block of Greene Road in Lafe – class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
James Carl Gregory, 19, 1000 block of Crestwood Drive in Beebe – three counts class D felony breaking and entering; three counts class D felony theft of property firearm valued at less than $2,500; class D felony theft of property between $1,000-$5,000; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; $10,000 bond.
Shalyn Wagner Hahn, 42, 2900 block of East Moore Avenue in Searcy – class B felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely alprazolam; $5,000 bond.
Cody E. Hiser, 24, 100 block of Missile Base Road in Judsonia – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class B felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; $30,000 bond.
Mark Allen Martin, 58, 100 block of Sawmill Road in Bald Knob – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; $4,000 bond.
Mallori Nichole Mathews, 20, 300 block of Nix Road in Mount Vernon – class D felony theft of property; class A misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit/debit card less than $1,000; $3,500 bond.
Coty Lynn Moon, 21, 300 block of SW 6th Street in Bradford – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Shane Nolan Parrott, 44, 100 block of Parrott Lane in Searcy – class B felony theft by receiving valued at less than $25,000; $10,000 bond.
Jared Warren Taylor, 22, 600 block of Llama Drive in Searcy – two counts class C felony distributing/possession or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child first offense; $30,000 bond.
Melanie Lynn Ward, 29, 100 block of Deer Creek Valley in Searcy – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Dustin Thomas Williams, 33, 100 block of Hartzell Road in McRae – class C felony theft by receiving valued between $5,000-$25,000; $15,000 bond.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Daniel Brady Watson, 40, 300 block of Dripping Springs Road in Judsonia – class B felony battery in the first degree; class D felony fleeing in vehicle causing danger; habitual offender; $30,000 bond.
