The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Friday, July 23
Erek Lynn Balentine, 36, 200 block of Highway 385 in Kensett – class C felony stalking first degree; unclassified felony possession of depressant and stimulant drugs without a prescription; class A misdemeanor violation of an Order of Protection; class A misdemeanor harassing communications; $20,000 bond.
Ellen Madison Carlton, 33, 200 block of North 1st Street in Austin – class B felony furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; $6,000 bond.
Dona Marie Castleberry, 31, 5000 block of Highway 319 West in Austin – class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
James Patrick Cleveland, 55, 2000 block of Clay Hill Road in Lonoke – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; habitual offender; $5,000 bond.
John David Cox, 49, 400 block of Hereford Street in Conway – class D felony aggravated assault; $10,000 bond.
Christian D. Crisco, 27, block of Westgate Street in Searcy – class B felony residential burglary with accomplice; class D felony theft of property firearms value less than $2,500 with accomplice; class D felony aggravated assault; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the second degree with damage between $1,000-$5,000; $40,000 bond and class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $4,000 bond.
Blakely Madison Depriest, 18, 900 block of Pickens Chapel Road in Searcy – class B felony residential burglary with accomplice; class D felony theft of property firearm value less than $2,500 with accomplice; $20,000 bond.
Christopher S. Dixon, 39, 5200 block of Highway 367 North in Bradford – class D felony domestic battery in the third degree a subsequent offense; class D felony violation of a protection order; $5,000 bond.
Carl James Durfee Jr., 44, 300 block of Clark Street in Bald Knob – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to store methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Jonathan Escobedo, 27, 1200 block of North Street in Kensett – class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class A misdemeanor harassing communications; habitual offender; $5,000 bond.
Malissa Kay Feavel, 36, 2500 block of Highway 16 in Searcy – class C felony failure to appear on 73 CR-21-244; $1,000,000 bond.
Rickey Lynn Hammons, 58, 500 block of North Clinic Street in Searcy – class C felony domestic battery in the second degree; $7,500 bond.
Cody Kyle Johnston, 34, 2000 block of West 5th Avenue in Pine Bluff – class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale heroin; $4,500 bond.
Michael Brandon Jones, 38, block of South Church Street in Vilonia – class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; class C felony criminal mischief in the first degree damage between $5,000-$25,000; $8,000 bond.
Joshua Ray Keith, 29, 100 block of Ranch Land Road in Beebe – class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; $4,000 bond.
Amber Lynn Lee, 31, 300 block of Morris Avenue in Kensett – class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Jennifer Brynn Magee, 37, 800 block of West Academy Avenue in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely morphine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance namely clonazepam; $4,500 bond.
Ronnie Joe Marcum Jr., 38, 100 block of Jame Price Road in Beebe – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $7,000 bond.
Isaac Gregory Mason, 21, 100 block of Club House Road in Bald Knob – class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class C felony use of a communication device; $15,000 bond.
William H. Newman Jr., 63, 100 block of King Drive in Franklin, Ind. – two counts class B felony sexual assault in the second degree; $40,000 bond.
Jim Junior Reed, 86, 200 block of Denny Street in Judsonia – 14 counts class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; enhanced penalties for offenses committed in presence of a child; $30,000 bond.
Russell W. Richard, 55, 100 block of Stoney Ridge Circle in Beebe – class D felony domestic battery in the third degree a subsequent offense; $4,500 bond.
Veronica Gayle Richardson, 28, 100 block of East Forbes Drive in Bald Knob – class D felony theft by receiving credit/debit card; class A misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit/debit card less than $1,000; class A misdemeanor theft by receiving less than $1,000; $3,000 bond.
Charles Delmar Sexton, 52, 900 block of Mt. Pisgah Road in Searcy – class B felony domestic battery in the first degree; class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree; $8,000 bond.
Aleecia Shiann Smith, 24, 9600 block of Highway 319 West in Austin – class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; $7,500 bond.
Josh Wesley Smith, 39, 7300 block of West 13th Avenue in Pine Bluff – class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine with purpose to deliver; $15,000 bond.
Sara Kathryn Stewart, 34, 1500 block of Letona Road in Searcy – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class C felony possession of a counterfeit substance purported to be a schedule II controlled substance namely hydrocodone with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; class D felony possession of a defaced firearm; class D felony non-financial identity fraud; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule II controlled substance namely marijuana; $35,000 bond.
John Thomas Watson, 32, 5700 block of Alta Vista Drive in North Little Rock – class Y felony aggravated residential burglary; class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class D felony aggravated assault; class D felony theft of property firearms value less than $2,500; $75,000 bond.
Joshua Kyle Weeks, 23, 200 block of South Grand Avenue in McRae – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
JT Travis Williams, 32, 300 block of CW Road in Judsonia – class B felony furnishing prohibited articles into a Correctional Facility; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Chad Matthew Windle, 37, 700 block of North Hickory in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to store methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Jeremy Robbin Wright, 46, 1900 block of Rocky Point in Judsonia – class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $5,000 bond.
