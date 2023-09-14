Arkansas State University-Beebe has exceeded its fall enrollment expectations, according to preliminary 11th-day enrollment reports.
Total enrollment in the ASU System’s seven-member institutions is 26,197 students, a 3.9 percent increase of 993 students over fall 2022.
ASU-Beebe experienced a 3.1 percent increase over fall 2022, with preliminary enrollment numbers showing 3,018 students. The most significant increases were in other undergraduates (returning students) at 6.7 percent and a 2.1 percent increase in concurrent high school student enrollment.
Total semester credit hours students are enrolled in at ASU-Beebe have increased by 4.3 percent, with the most significant increase among other undergraduates (returning students) at 7 percent and a 4.4 percent increase among concurrent high school students.
“The work we do to retain and graduate students is invaluable to the communities we serve,” Dr. Jennifer Methvin, ASU-Beebe chancellor, said. “I’m proud of our faculty and staff who work tirelessly to recruit, advise, teach and support our students.”
Dr. Charles L. Welch, president of the ASU System, said he was encouraged to see enrollment growth throughout the system.
“We know students have many options and considerations, so we’re grateful to those who have chosen our ASU System institutions,” Welch said.
