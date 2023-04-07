Arkansas Skies Observatories to discuss upcoming 2024 eclipse
The Arkansas State University-Beebe Global Awareness Committee will present “Don’t Look Up: Anticipating the 2024 Solar Eclipse” with Dr. Clay Sherrod from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The lecture will be held in the Science Building lecture hall on the ASU-Beebe campus, located at 300 Peach St.
“Don’t Look Up: Anticipating the 2024 Solar Eclipse” will focus on the April 8, 2024, eclipse and how it will affect Arkansas. Sherrod is an educator and researcher in earth and physical sciences, astronomy and archeology with the Arkansas Sky Observatories at Petit Jean Mountain.
Sherrod is known for his innovative environmental instrumentation and adaptation of conventional telescopes for advanced use by both amateur and professional observers. He serves as a consultant and designer of scientific and astronomical equipment to major corporations worldwide.
Founded in 1971, ASO is America’s oldest private research science and observatory facility supporting the study of the world and the space around it. Arkansas Sky Observatories contribute nightly measurements and orbital data for thousands of earth-passing objects and comets for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the Minor Planet Center.
This free community event is limited to 100 seats.
