A small satellite – a so-called “CubeSat” – developed by mechanical engineering researchers at the University of Arkansas, with collaboration that included Harding University, launched March 14 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

As part NASA’s Educational Launch of Nanosatellites mission and CubeSat Launch Initiative, the UA satellite, a 10-centimeter, or nearly 4-inch, cube dubbed ARKSAT-1, entered space aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9, a commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station.

