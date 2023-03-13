Arkansas PBS celebrates women’s history this month with a screening event and a variety of programming.

On Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Arkansas PBS and Philander Smith College will partner for the Philander Forward Film Series screening of “Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom.” The film goes beyond the legend to shine a light on the inspiring woman who repeatedly risked her own life and freedom to liberate others from slavery. Born 200 years ago in Maryland, Harriet Tubman was a conductor of the Underground Railroad, a Civil War scout, nurse and spy, and one of the greatest freedom fighters in this nation’s history. The Philander Forward Film Series is free, open to the public and welcomes students, faculty and all communities to connect to the campus community through film. Additional information is available at myarpbs.org/harriettubmanscreening.

