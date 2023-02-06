Arkansas PBS is now accepting entries for the statewide Arkansas PBS KIDS Writers Contest, open to children in kindergarten through third grade, through April 21.
The Arkansas PBS KIDS Writers Contest is designed to promote the advancement of children’s literacy skills through hands-on, active learning. According to PBS, “the contest empowers children to celebrate creativity and build literacy skills by writing and illustrating their own stories.” Past winners’ stories can be found at myarpbs.org/ writerscontest.
Each entrant will receive a participation certificate, and 12 winners – three from each grade – will receive an Arkansas PBS prize pack. In addition, first-place winners will win a PBS KIDS Playtime Pad, which comes preloaded with educational games, music and videos.
Winning stories, as well as contest rules, creative writing resources and entry forms, are available at myarpbs.org/ writerscontest. Additional information is available by emailing kwalker@my arkansaspbs.org.
Stories may be fact, fiction, prose or poetry. Only one entry will be allowed per person, and stories must be by a single author. Kindergarten and first-grade stories must have a minimum of 50 words and a maximum of 200 words. Second- and third-grade stories must have a minimum of 100 words and a maximum of 350 words.
Text must be printed, written legibly or typed. Children who cannot write may dictate their story to be printed, written legibly or typed. Stories must have at least five original, clear and colorful illustrations. Non-English text must be translated on the same page, and the translated text (English text) must adhere to the word count.
Each entry must be accompanied by an official signed and completed entry form, which can be downloaded from the website. Entries must be submitted by mail to: Arkansas PBS – Writers Contest, 350 S. Donaghey Ave., Conway, AR 72034. Entries must be received by close of business April 21. Winners will be chosen in May and featured on myarpbs.org/writerscontest. Entries will be judged on originality, creative expression, storytelling and integration of text and illustrations.
Arkansas PBS is broadcast on KETS (Little Rock).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.