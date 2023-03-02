Arkansas PBS will host a series of concert specials this month.
The series kicked off Thursday with “Joe Bonamassa: Tales of Time,” and “John Denver’s Rocky Mountain High” and “John Sebastian’s Folk Rewind (My Music Presents),” and “Elvis Presley: ‘68 Comeback Special” today.
The series continues Sunday at 6:30 p.m. with “John Williams: The Berlin Concert.” In October 2021, Hollywood legend John Williams made his conducting debut with the internationally renowned Berliner Philharmoniker. After opening with the “Olympic Fanfare and Theme,” Williams and the Berlin players performed a wide-ranging selection of music from some of his best-known film scores.
“‘70’s Soul Superstars (My Music)” will also air Sunday at 9:30 p.m. and Tuesday at 9 p.m. Patti LaBelle hosts this all-star lineup of Motown, rhythm and blues, soul and disco artists including the Commodores, Sister Sledge and Heatwave.
Wrapping up the music specials will be “Magic Moments: The Best of 50s Pop (My Music Presents)” on Wednesday at 3 p.m. Taped in Atlantic City’s Trump Taj Mahal and hosted by Mary Lou Metzger, Phyllis McGuire and Pat Boone, this special features a cavalcade of 1950s pop music recording legends reuniting and performing their biggest hits.
Arkansas PBS is broadcast on KETS (Little Rock).
