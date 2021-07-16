Arkansas Hospice, the state’s largest nonprofit provider of hospice services, will host a volunteer training session in Searcy on July 31, for anyone wanting to learn about the organization and its volunteer opportunities.
The session will begin at 9 a.m. in the Arkansas Hospice office at 410 N. Apple St., and lunch will be provided.
Volunteers are people from all walks of life who “gain a sense of satisfaction from making a difference in the lives of others,” according to Sarah Hagerman, volunteer coordinator.
These volunteers provide ongoing support wherever a patient calls home in a variety of ways that include making personal visits or phone calls, sitting with patients to give caregivers a rest and, most of all, listening. Other volunteer opportunities include helping with office work and special events and specialized volunteering in other areas, such as sewing and pet therapy.
All volunteers must be trained and certified. In addition, individuals must pass a background check and driving record check and provide evidence of a current driver’s license and automobile insurance. A tuberculosis skin test and a flu shot are also required if volunteering involves direct contact with patients in addition to being fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
“Whatever your talents might be, you can make a big difference for our Arkansas Hospice patients and families,” Hagerman said. “Your help is always welcome and appreciated.”
To register for the volunteer training, email shagerman@arkansashospice.org or call (501) 305-3650 or toll-free at (855) 305-3650, from 8 a.m-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
