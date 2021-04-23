Arkansas Hospice recently launched a new podcast, “Speaking of Grief,” as an expansion of its community-based grief support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first episode, “Don’t Fool With Grief,” premiered April 1, with new episodes scheduled to be available on the first of each month.
The podcast consists of conversations about death, loss and grief presented by Arkansas Hospice Director of Bereavement Services Barbara Ross and bereavement specialists Jamie Boshears and Simone Brock. Episodes attempt to tackle topics and questions in a compassionate, and even humorous, manner. Candid conversations address how everyone’s journey of grief is unique to them, along with proposed help for the listener to navigate their own path through loss.
“The pandemic has made an impact on everyone, including those who have experienced grief due to non-COVID-19-related death,” Ross said. “Social distancing and isolation have wreaked havoc on families, funeral rituals, compounding so much grief and loss.”
As a community service, Arkansas Hospice’s bereavement services are available to the general public, free of charge, as well as the families of Arkansas Hospice patients.
Because of social distancing, traditional in-person grief support groups were put on hold last spring. As an alternative, Arkansas Hospice launched a virtual grief support group via Zoom, called Telegrief, to promote connecting with others who are grieving, as well as providing support through education, phone calls and other means to reduce isolation and promote healing.
Podcast listeners can email their questions and comments for consideration to contactus@arkansashos pice.org.
“Speaking of Grief” is available now on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and at www.arkansashospice.org/speakingofgrief.
