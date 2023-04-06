The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will host a training workshop for the National Register of Historic Places on Saturday, April 22, at 9 a.m. at the Division of Arkansas Heritage, 1100 North St., Little Rock.

The workshop is free and open to the public. However, registration is limited to the first 20 participants.

