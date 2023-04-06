The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will host a training workshop for the National Register of Historic Places on Saturday, April 22, at 9 a.m. at the Division of Arkansas Heritage, 1100 North St., Little Rock.
The workshop is free and open to the public. However, registration is limited to the first 20 participants.
The workshop will give participants a better understanding of the National Register, a program of the U.S. Department of the Interior through the National Park Service. They will learn how to prepare a National Register nomination.
The National Register of Historic Places is the country’s official list of historically significant sites worthy of preservation. Authorized under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Register is part of a national program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate and protect our historic and archaeological resources.
For more information or to register for the workshop, contact Ralph Wilcox at Ralph.Wilcox@arkansas.gov or call (501) 324-9880.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.