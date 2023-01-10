The State Committee of the Democratic Party of Arkansas will meet on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. to elect state party officers, according to a news release issued by the party.
As part of the election, a new party chair will be chosen for a four-year term and two-year terms on the party’s Executive Committee will also be decided. In December, former party chair Grant Tennille announced he wouldn’t seek reelection for the position, citing fatigue as one of the reasons he’s stepping down.
