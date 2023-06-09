Arkansas Boys State inducted two alumni of the 82-year leadership and civic engagement program, Duncan Baird and Bishop Robert Rudolph, into the Arkansas Boys State Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony took place June 2, during the closing ceremonies of Arkansas Boys State at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
Dr. Lloyd Jackson, executive director of Arkansas Boys State, expressed his pride in inducting these program alumni into the Arkansas Boys State Hall of Fame.
“Duncan Baird and Bishop Robert Rudolph have lived truly remarkable lives, serving as exemplary role models for our delegates and embodying the core values of Arkansas Boys State,” Jackson said. “They have consistently represented our program with distinction, leaving a lasting impact on their communities and the state of Arkansas.”
The Arkansas Boys State Hall of Fame induction ceremony not only recognizes the achievements of Baird and Rudolph but also celebrates the “transformative power of the Arkansas Boys State program,” he said.
Duncan Baird, a 1997 alumnus of Arkansas Boys State, has “exemplified extraordinary leadership and dedication to public service throughout his career,” according to Jackson.
Baird served as a member of the Arkansas House of Representatives from 2008 to 2015. During his tenure, he played a role in shaping legislation and policies, particularly in the areas of fiscal responsibility, educatio, and economic development. Baird joined the staff of Gov. Asa Hutchinson as budget director and senior advisor after completing his term as a state representative. His financial acumen and strategic expertise contributed significantly to the state’s fiscal management and governance.
Currently, Baird works with the Walmart Corp. in Bentonville, as an employee benefit management. Baird holds a Bachelor of Science in finance from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
Rudolph, an alumnus of Malvern High School, attended Arkansas Boys State in 1985 and was elected Arkansas Boys State governor by his peers. Ordained at the age of 16, Rudolph has served as a minister for the Church of God in Christ throughout his career. Recognized for his faith and dedication, he has been a “source of guidance and inspiration for communities throughout the state,” Jackson said.
In addition to his religious duties, Rudolph has made contributions to the state of Arkansas through public service. He has served as a reading clerk for the Arkansas General Assembly, an aide to a U.S. congressman and as special assistant to the governor, where he worked closely with the executive office to address issues facing the state.
In recognition of his “service and expertise,” Rudolph was appointed to the Arkansas State University System board of trustees in 2021 by Hutchinson.
Currently, Rudolph fulfills his pastoral responsibilities at the Calvary Church of God In Christ and Davis Memorial Church of God In Christ.
