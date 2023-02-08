The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation, in partnership with the Arkansas Community Foundation, is awarding grants to programs that benefit African American or underserved populations in Arkansas.

Nonprofits with programs focusing on education, health and wellness, youth development, strengthening families and economic development are eligible to apply. Proposals will be accepted online now through April 1.

