White County was well-represented at 4-H Day at the state Capitol.
Ten members of White County 4-H attended the daylong festivities Feb. 28 to learn about state government, meet legislators and share their 4-H experience. For some, it was their first visit to the Arkansas Capitol.
Participating members included Ellie Ferren, Caitlin Cooper, Madison White, Delaney White, DeLyliah Sanderlin, Sadie Lillard, Josiah Lillard, Jackson Lillard, volunteer leader Stephanie Lillard and county extension agent Jan Yingling.
"This event is a major undertaking but so worthwhile for the youth of Arkansas," Yingling said. "Many of our 4-H members will be the future leaders of our state and we want them to be the most well-rounded adults possible. They have so much potential and have such diverse skill sets. We want to capitalize on having such great resources in our community and tap into the skills these youth possess and are building. They truly are making the best better in our communities in White County."
White County 4-H members were among the more than 400 Arkansas 4-H members, agents, leaders and volunteers from 52 of the state’s 75 counties who participated. The gathering is usually held every other year when the Legislature is in session. The 2021 event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, 4-H members learned about the roles of the state’s constitutional officers and heard from many of them, including Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge, Attorney General Tim Griffin, Treasurer Mark Lowery, Secretary of State John Thurston and Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land.
Griffin urged the 4-H members to get to know their elected officials.
“A lot of people get to know their elected officials only when they need something. That’s the wrong way to do it,” Griffin told the group. “Get to know your elected officials early in life. Learn the process. Develop meaningful relationships now, so that when you become a community leader — and you will be — you will know people. When leaders know other leaders, they can’t be stopped.”
White County 4-H members visited state Rep. Cameron Cooper and discussed their 4-H project work with him. He then reported to the group that he was a former White County 4-H member that competed in 4-H national contests and that he enjoys supporting Arkansas 4-H now.
Throughout the day, 4-H members watched sessions taking place in the House, Senate and Arkansas Supreme Court. They also heard resolutions read aloud in the House and Senate, recognizing the impact of the Arkansas 4-H program on youth, and proclaiming Feb. 28 as 4-H Day. The group also visited the Arkansas Treasurer’s Office, where they got to stand inside the vault and hold $600,000 in cash.
"The event gives 4-H members an opportunity to see government in action and encourages them to think about citizenship and civic responsibility — tenets of the 4-H program, along with leadership, healthy living and science and technology," Yingling said.
4-H is the youth development program of the Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. The program serves more than 144,000 youth statewide and is open to youth ages 5-19.
In White County, more than 470 youth are part of 4-H. Currently, there are 11 community clubs and six special interest 4-H clubs in the county that youth may become members of.
Jan Yingling is a county extension agent-4-H/agriculture.
