Youth from the Beebe, Searcy and Quitman congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were among 100 participants in a three-day re-enactment of the pioneer trek recently.
The trek honors the memory and perseverance of some 3,000 early members of the church who pushed handcarts over 1,000 miles to the Salt Lake Valley. The handcart companies were only 5 percent of the total migration of 70,000 people to the Great Basin from 1847-68, but their efforts are held in high esteem by modern-day members of the church.
The trek took place in a forested area near Mount Vernon in Faulkner County and involved 13.5 miles of rugged terrain that was traversed by handcart. A pioneer handcart has two wagon wheels with a wooden box mounted across the axle and a handle with which to push or pull. The participants, ages 13-18, were faced with obstacles and challenges after a downpour of rain for the first hour of the trek.
“It’s teamwork,” Sawyer Bradford, 13, of Beebe said. “There’s no by yourself. If you have one person leave or one person doesn’t pull, there’s a lot of difference.”
Angelica Barrick of Searcy, 17, added, “I always feel the spirit at these activities. I had blistered feet at the end of the first day. The trek was really hard but I didn’t want to quit.”
Bart Sherwood of Rose Bud scouted the trail in advance, and as trail boss, on horseback led the youth with their handcarts, along with adult volunteers, over the three-day event.
“I love the trek experience for the youth of the church,” Sherwood said. “Physically, it is probably the hardest thing most of them have ever done, but it gives them an appreciation of our pioneer heritage and deepens their faith in Jesus Christ.”
The youth were formed into families with volunteer leaders assigned as their Ma and Pa. Nash and Codee Brown of Beebe volunteered as Ma and Pa of a handcart family.
For more information, call (501) 339-3227.
