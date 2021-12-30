Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Ex-Afghan president says had no choice but to flee Kabul
- Juror: Kim Potter made mistake but was still responsible
- CDC warns against cruises, regardless of vaccination status
- States diverge on police reforms after George Floyd killing
- Why are so many flights being canceled?
- Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine
- US children hospitalized with COVID in record numbers
- State reports highest single-day number of COVID cases
Most Popular
Articles
- Searcy police briefs
- Judsonia 28-year-old arrested by Searcy police Monday after shots-fired call
- Bald Knob 37-year-old sentenced to 20 years in prison in body armor burglary case
- Beebe looking into pursuing legal action against junkyard owner
- Searcy A&P Commission serves up to $1.1 million for tennis/pickleball redo at Berryhill Park
- Illegal dumping in ditches, off bridges 'continual problem' in White County
- Searcy's ball drop going for 'mini-New York City' feel Friday night
- 16 charges officially filed against Little Rock woman accused of following home elderly from Searcy Walmart, attacked and robbed them
- Pangburn, Rose Bud awarded STOP Violence Act grants for school safety
- White County switching to voting centers for election days to give voters options
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.