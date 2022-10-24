Area writers earn awards

Five members of White County Creative Writers attended the 55th annual Ozark Creative Writers Conference in Eureka Springs on Oct. 13-15. The conference included 32 writing contests that garnered 599 entries from across the country.
WCCW members came away with 24 awards.
Gary Rodgers earned 10 awards, including first place in the Hometown Newspaper Column Award for “Checkers and RC Cola,” and another first place in the Goddesses of Poetic License Award for “A Tattoo for Dad.” Rodgers also received a second-place award for the Fish Out of Water Tale, “Buffalo and the Beauty Queen.”
He received third-place honors in the Oxbow Award for Western Fiction for “Mercy Ain’t No Preacher,” the Paranormal Western Award for “Grateful for Gratitude,” and the Things That Go Bump in the Night Contest for “Devil’s Racetrack.”
Rodgers also received honorable mention awards in four categories: Native American Short Story Award for “A Warrior’s Vision,” a Travel Article Award titled “Black Hills and Blue Skies,” the Life Along the Mississippi Award for “Shaken to Move” and the Mike Willis Inspiration Award for “Chocolate Gravy on Toast.”
Kim Vernon Rodgers received first place in the Space Journey Sci-Fi Award for “Gigantula Tarantula,” and third place in the Rainbolt Children’s Book Award for “Gizmo Goes Green.” She also earned honorable mentions in four categories: A Scream in the Night Award for “The Experiment,” the Mike Willis Inspiration Award for “Grandma’s Baby,” the Hometown Newspaper Column Award for “Moon Shines on Local Festival” and the Oxbow Award for Western Fiction for “The Bounty Hunter’s Reward.”
Anthony Wood received first place in the Mike Willis Inspiration Award for “Going to Town,” and first place in the Life Along the Mississippi Award for “The Devil’s in the Punchbowl.” Wood also received second place in the Native American Short Story Award for “Search for the Wailing River” and an honorable mention in A Scream in the Night Award for “The Stare.”
Ellen Withers received third place in the Your Best Paragraph Award for “West to a New Life.” She also received honorable mentions in the Family Traditions Contest for “Making Lemonade from Lemons” and in The Oxbow Award for Western Fiction for “Coward’s Aim.”
Shirley Howard was named first runner-up in the On-the-Spot poetry contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.