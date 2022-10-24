Area writers earn awards

Pictured are five members of White County Creative Writers who attended the 55th annual Ozark Creative Writers Conference: (from left) Gary Rodgers, Kimberly Vernon Rodgers, Anthony Wood, Shirley Howard and Ellen Withers.

 Contributed photo

Five members of White County Creative Writers attended the 55th annual Ozark Creative Writers Conference in Eureka Springs on Oct. 13-15. The conference included 32 writing contests that garnered 599 entries from across the country.

WCCW members came away with 24 awards.

