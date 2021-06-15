Members of the White County Creative Writers group brought home 48 awards at the 77th Annual Arkansas Writers’ Conference.
- Gary Breezeel of Searcy won first place in the Fiction Who-Dunnit Contest Award, first place in Scott Plantation Settlement Contest Award, first place in The Great Escape Contest, first place in You Got My Goat Contest, second place in the Dusty Richards Memorial Prose Contest, second place in The Erdel Family Memorial Award, second place in the Make a Wish Contest Award, second place in the Dilemma Contest Award, third place in the Carl J. Iannacone Memorial Contest, third place in the Dorothy Truex Memorial Prose Contest, second honorable mention in the Henry and Betty Heidelberger Memorial Prose Contest, second honorable mention for Animal Perspective Short Story Contest and second honorable mention in Del Garrett's Gimme The Creeps Horror Contest.
- Del Garrett of Judsonia won second place in the Animal Perspective Short Story contest, third place in The Great Escape Contest and second honorable mention in the Dusty Richards Memorial Prose contest.
- John McPherson of Searcy won third place in the David Goodgame Memorial Award, first honorable mention in the AR Pioneer Branch NLAPW Prose Contest Award, second honorable mention in the Dilemma Award contest and third honorable mention in Del Garrett's Gimme The Creeps Horror Contest.
- Donna Nelson of Kensett won third place in the Jim Barton Memorial Poetry contest.
- Gary Rodgers of Pangburn won second place in the Carl J. Iannacone Memorial Contest, second place in the LaViness Award for Living Mystery Contest, second place in the AR Pioneer Branch NLAPW Prose Contest, second place in The Great Escape contest, third place in the You Got My Goat Contest and third place in the Mistletoe Contest.
- Kim Vernon of Pangburn won first place in the Carl J. Iannacone Memorial Contest, first place in the LaViness Award for Living Mystery Contest, first place for the Henry and Betty Heidelberger Memorial Prose Contest, second place in the Mistletoe Contest, second place in the Scott Plantation Settlement Contest, third place in the Dilemma Contest, third place in the Animal Perspective Contest, first honorable mention in the WOW! Press Contest, first honorable mention in the Dusty Richards Memorial Prose Contest, first honorable mention in the David Goodgame Memorial Contest and second honorable mention in the Peggy Vining Memorial Essay Contest.
- Anthony Wood of North Little Rock won first place in the Dusty Richards Memorial Prose Contest, third place in the Del Garrett’s Gimme the Creeps Horror Contest, third place in the Peggy Vining Memorial Essay Contest, first honorable mention in the Scott Plantation Settlement Contest, first honorable mention in The Great Escape Contest and second honorable mention in the Fiction Who Dunnit Contest.
- Julia Zellner of Bull’s Gap, Tenn., won first place in the Dilemma Contest, third place in the WOW! Press Contest, first honorable mention in the Peggy Vining Memorial Essay Contest and second honorable mention in the Make a Wish Contest.
White County Creative Writers meet on the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the community room at Simmons Bank, 401 S. Main St. in Searcy, across from Spring Park. Visitors are always welcome.
