Angelica Barrick and Niko Mannon of Rose Bud High School and Cassidey Skinner of White County Central High School are among 366 students who completed the Arkansas Governor's School 42nd edition of the program during summer 2021.
Arkansas Governor's School serves selected students from around the state during the summer before their senior year in high school. The Arkansas Department of Education Gifted and Talented Programs administrator supervises Arkansas Governor’s School with assistance from an advisory council.
The Arkansas Board of Education selected Arkansas Tech University in Russellville as the 2019-21 and 2022-24 host site for Arkansas Governor's School.
