Area students were nominated to represent their community and school at Arkansas Boys State 2023, an immersive leadership and civic engagement experience sponsored by the American Legion.
The following area students will join more than 500 students attending the program’s 82nd session at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway from May 28 to June 2:
Evan Lowery and Noah Merharg, both of Judsonia, White County Central High School; Cole Ramsey of Pangburn, Pangburn High School; Ian Dunn of Searcy, Pangburn High School; Angel Martinez of Kensett, Riverview High School; Ely Grantham and Gideon Clifton, both of Judsonia, Riverview High School; Joe Burchfield of Romance, homeschool/Classical Conversations of Conway; Korban Diong of Kensett, Riverview High School; Colin Brinsfield, Kaden Richard and Easton Hinds, all of Beebe, Beebe High School; Garrison Waldrop of Romance, Beebe High School; Slade Bowen of Bald Knob, Bald Knob High School; and Caleb Pettis and Alex Langston, both of Searcy, Searcy High School.
“Arkansas Boys State is a legacy program that has produced remarkable local, state, national and international leaders,” said Lloyd Jackson, executive director of Arkansas Boys State. “That these students were nominated to attend speaks volumes to their character, pursuit of excellence and desire to make their community stronger.”
During their week at Arkansas Boys State, students will be assigned a political party, city and county. Throughout the week, they will administer, from the ground up, a mock government as if it were real, run for office, draft and pass legislation, solve municipal challenges and engage constituents.
“We like to say that Arkansas Boys State is a week that shapes a lifetime, and our tens of thousands of alumni can attest to that,” Jackson said. “We’re thrilled that these outstanding students are joining us and will experience this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
Students at Arkansas Boys State will be guided through their experience by more than 60 volunteers who serve the program. The staff of volunteers includes college students and career professionals with interests and expertise in education, finance, industry, politics and government, journalism and more.
The week’s activities, including keynote speakers, general assemblies and election speeches, will be streamed live by Arkansas PBS on their Arkansas Citizens Access Network: https://www. myarkansaspbs.org/arcan.
