Students on the chancellor’s and dean’s lists for the fall semester of 2020 at Arkansas State University have been announced. The lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved the highest grade-point averages while enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours of study.
The chancellor’s list includes students who earned a GPA of 4.0 in fall classes. The dean’s list includes students with a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99.
U.S. students are listed by state, county and hometown, followed by international students grouped by home country. Chancellor's list students are listed first within each city.
Bald Knob, chancellor’s list: Lindsey Adkins, Timothy Gilbee, Parker Golden, Brooklyn Pearrow and Brendan Roberts.
Bald Knob, dean’s list: Gabrielle Anderson, Hannah Davidson, Andrew Ino, Hillary McElroy, Macy Walker and Alanna Williams.
Beebe, chancellor’s list: Natalie Childress, Alexia Lockhart, Abby Moore, Carson Moore, Hayley Murry, Lauren Piker, Taylor Pryor, Adra Ragen, Haleigh Scott and Latoya Simpson.
Beebe, dean’s list: Tesla Childers, Emily Horn, Kylie Oliver, Molly Poe, Christina Reed, Abigail Smith, Austin Smith, Maleiyah Smith, Robert Smith and Brooke Spinnato.
El Paso, dean’s list: Will Reaves.
Judsonia, chancellor’s list: Laura Gower.
Judsonia, dean’s list: Taylor Hale, Alexia Louks, Courtney Mohr and Tiffany Wallace.
Kensett, dean’s list: Ashley Abernathy and Edel Sandoval Acuna.
McRae, chancellor’s list: Kayla McCoy.
McRae, dean’s list: Taylor Harris, Kaytlyn Strayhorn and Landon Valdez.
Pangburn, chancellor’s list: Caleb Adams.
Romance, dean’s list: Nash Brown.
Rose Bud, chancellor’s list: Mallory Snider.
Rose Bud, dean’s list: Sarah King.
Searcy, chancellor’s list: Carson Badger, Anna Bristo, Brittany Brock, Haley Cleveland, Elizabeth Corbin, Laura Crowder, Shelby Daniele, Peyton Deason, Evan Deshazo, Gabriel Duncan, Kristopher Freeman, Ashton Herekamp, Molly James, Chance Lawson, Sarah Mccammon, Madelyn Mcminn, Bradley Morris, Jessica Rhoades, Kennady Rogers, Anna Claire Showalter, Emily Simmons, Megan Six, Faye Tran, Ashley Watson and William Wilkins.
Searcy, dean’s list: Darla Gregory, Madison Landis, Brianna Martindill, Matthew McMullen, Harlee Novak, Jesse Paslay, Evelyn Perez, Auburn Ramsey, Allison Shipman, Taylor Sledge, Ericka Starks, Kimberly Troillett, Lillie Wilkins, Haley Wood and Peyton Wright.
