The University of Mississippi celebrated more than 5,000 graduates in the class of 2021 during the university’s 168th commencement exercises held April 29-May 2.
The following area students graduated:
Pharmaceutical sciences major Madison Brooke Guthrie of Searcy, B.S. in pharmaceutical sciences.
History major Jase Michael Woods of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts.
Elementary Education major Sophia Stanley of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in Education.
Psychology major William Christopher Jordan of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts.
“This class of graduates is marked by incredible achievements, character and resilience, and it is a great privilege to celebrate them during commencement,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “They have accomplished so much during their years at the university, and the path ahead is bright and filled with endless possibilities.”
