Arkansas State University-Beebe student Debra “Debbie” McSpadden was recently notified that her essay was published by the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development.
McSpadden, a sophomore business major on the Searcy campus, submitted the essay #Empowered to NISOD’s Scott Wright Student Essay Contest. Even though her essay was not chosen as a winning entry among 115 submissions, she received a recognition letter from NISOD that read: “Although your essay is not among the winning entries, it is a very inspiring and beautiful read. So much so that we are taking the liberty of sharing your story with the individual featured in your essay. Your deep gratitude for the positive impact this individual has had on your life is something mentors don’t always get to hear, and something they truly appreciate when they do hear it.”
The essay credits Saudia Curtis, administrative specialist for Searcy Campus Operations, in “empowering” McSpadden as she pursued her college education. An excerpt includes: “Have you ever been so unsure of yourself that it is terrifying to take the next step in life and it takes your breath away? That is exactly what I was experiencing the day I stepped foot on the Arkansas State University-Beebe campus located in Searcy, Ark. As a 39-year-old, non-traditional student, fear had gripped every fiber of my being as I decided to go back to college and finish what I started over 20 years ago. Right from the beginning, obstacles developed and right from the beginning, there was Saudia Curtis, a friendly face, a kind heart and a helping hand to reach out in selfless service. Who knew that the first face I saw would be the beginning of one of the most meaningful relationships I’ve ever had!”
This spring, McSpadden will receive her Associate of Applied Science in business technology with an emphasis in medical records and will be transferring to Harding University next fall through the 2+2 program and pursuing a degree in integrated marketing communications.
McSpadden, who grew up in Bradford and later moved to Searcy, said, “I attended ASU-Beebe 20 years ago, but just took basics without a clear idea what I wanted to do. Back then, I did not care. I just wanted to do other things and have fun.”
She said she dropped out of college after just a few weeks. She then began an 18-year struggle with addiction to methamphetamine. “My years of drug abuse finally resulted in family and friends no longer willing to help me. I was not able to take care of my children anymore.” Later, she was visited in jail by a faith-based recovery group called Daughters of the Other Side. “They provided love, counseling and advice, and I gave my life to God.”
To prepare herself for getting a job, McSpadden searched online for programs offered and was interested in the health information assistant program at the Searcy campus. “At first, I just wanted to take classes and get a job so that I could take care of myself and my family but then, I kept taking classes and became more involved on campus.”
McSpadden currently has a 4.0 grade-point average, serves as secretary of the Student Government Association and is chairperson of the Ethics and Elections Committee, while also working on campus in Student Services. Last spring, she was named Outstanding Student for the Searcy campus. “I have really enjoyed serving in the SGA and working on campus, which allowed me to help others and offer encouragement. I tell others: ‘If I can do it – you can too’ because I was the least likely person to have ever gotten involved.”
McSpadden said she feels she is setting a positive example for her daughters, 15-year-old Danielle and 12-year-old Daelyn. She said serving on SGA has taught her leadership skills, teamwork, responsibility, growth, resilience and resume building. A couple of her favorite SGA activities were Women’s History Month and working on a thank-you quilt for women.
“At every opportunity, Saudia would encourage and guide me through it. I even participated in the Harvest Queen contest last fall,” said McSpadden.
“I’ve actually come full circle,” said McSpadden. “When I was a teenager, I had an interest in business and made a business plan. It was a childhood dream to go into business for myself. I admired businesswomen in the way they spoke and dressed.”
Now, 20 years later, she said she will be studying business and going into the marketing field at Harding University, where she has also been hired in the advancement area working with alumni, donors, students and parents. “I keep looking forward to the ‘next’ in my education journey.”
When asked about any advice for other students, McSpadden said: “Whatever you make time for – you will make time for. Education is an investment, and you will get a bigger return the more you invest. Just take that step forward and go all in.”
For more information or to view the essay visit tinyurl.com/nf8af68e.
