Several area students were among 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

These high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.

