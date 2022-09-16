Several area students were among 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
These high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.
About 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and roughly half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
Area students included the following Brady A. McMullen, Beebe High School; Zephi A. Biddle of Searcy, Arkansas Connections Academy; Julia M. Murphy, Harding Academy; and Gaby E. Sledge, Searcy High School.
A semifinalist must have a good academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.
National Merit Scholarship Corporation is a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance and was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 340 business organizations and higher education institutions.
