The University of Central Arkansas held spring commencement May 5, and May 6 in the Farris Center on campus.
The university conferred approximately 1,226 undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; College of Business; College of Education; College of Health and Behavioral Sciences; and College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.
Area graduates included Olivia Masonof Bald Knob, Bachelor of Arts in English; Katelyn Garrison of Beebe, Bachelor of Arts in history; Hunter Free of Beebe, Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting; Angel Lopez of Beebe, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting; Lauren Martin of Rose Bud, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in innovation and entrepreneurship; Braden Healy of Searcy, Bachelor of Business Administration in insurance and risk management; Harley Pearce of Searcy, Bachelor of Business Administration in management; Lauren Kremers of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in biology; Tyler Menzie of Beebe, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Audra Watts of Beebe, summa cum laude undergraduate scholar with a Bachelor of Science in criminology; Summer Rains of Pangburn, Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Sierra Strickland of Beebe, cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in physics; Mackenzie Heathscott of Searcy, cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education K-6; Lexi Devore of Beebe, Bachelor of Science in Education in FCS education; Lacey Rowe of Bradford, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in middle level education; Michael Menton of Beebe, cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in physical education K-12; Connor Collins of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in nursing; Jessica Wood of Searcy, Doctor of Nursing Practice in nursing practice; Marvin Yarbrough of Searcy, Doctor of Nursing Practice in nursing practice; Whitney Kidd of Searcy, Graduate Certificate in data analytics; Pamela Strassle of Searcy, Graduate Certificate in dyslexia interventionist; Olivia Bruce of Beebe, Master of Arts in Teaching in teaching; and Patricia Bramlett of McRae, Master of Science in instructional technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.